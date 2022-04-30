Transition towards green manufacturing important: Union Minister of Steel

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh appreciated the efforts of the Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) in developing world-class quality products and becoming a global supplier. Singh interacted with the young engineers of the company and shared his vision for the domestic stainless steel sector during his visit to the company at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district ion Friday.

Taking note of the steps taken up by the JSL, the minister emphasized on the importance of transition towards green manufacturing. He also acknowledged JSL’s CSR initiatives and met women self-help groups (SHGs), mostly beneficiaries of the company’s CSR projects that are aimed at developing and supporting entrepreneurship among women.

Singh was accompanied by additional secretary, Rasika Chaube and other key senior officials of the Ministry. JSL managing director, Abhyuday Jindal took the minister on a tour to the manufacturing facility. “It is an honour to host the Union Steel Minister at our plant and mutually deliberate on the development of the Indian stainless steel industry.

As market leaders, we are committed to nurture a selfsustaining ecosystem for the industry that empowers indigenous manufacturing and aids in achieving a circular economy, ” sai d Jindal. The senior management officials presented an overview of the stainless steel industry to the Union Minister and elaborated on the steps taken by the company in various areas like new product development for increase in per capita consumption, skill and entrepreneurial development of the stainless steel ecosystem of the country including downstream MSME , adoption of clean energy production methods and new-age technology for empowerment of the domestic stainless steel industry.