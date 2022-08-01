Home States Odisha

2 more succumb to Covid in Odisha, 1,029 test positive

The new Covid cases crossed the 1,000 mark again as the State recorded 1,029 fresh infections from 27 districts during the period pushing the active cases to over 6,000.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid 19

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 14 in the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.The Health department bulletin said two women, aged 51 and 62 of Puri and Bhubaneswar respectively, died of Covid during treatment. Both were also suffering from anaemia, hypothyroidism and seizure disorder.

The new Covid cases crossed the 1,000 mark again as the State recorded 1,029 fresh infections from 27 districts during the period pushing the active cases to over 6,000. While the number of cases dropped in Khurda and Cuttack, it rose significantly in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi.

Sundargarh topped the list with maximum 222 cases, followed by Khurda (173), Sambalpur (93), Mayurbhanj (70), Cuttack (68), Bargarh (65), Kalahandi (38), Nabarangpur (28), Balangir (27) and Sonepur (24).The test positivity rate (TPR) also went up to over five per cent (pc) again as the testing dipped by over 10 pc. The overall daily TPR stood at 5.16 pc. Alarmingly, six districts had a positivity rate of more than 10 pc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp