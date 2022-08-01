2 more succumb to Covid in Odisha, 1,029 test positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 14 in the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.The Health department bulletin said two women, aged 51 and 62 of Puri and Bhubaneswar respectively, died of Covid during treatment. Both were also suffering from anaemia, hypothyroidism and seizure disorder. The new Covid cases crossed the 1,000 mark again as the State recorded 1,029 fresh infections from 27 districts during the period pushing the active cases to over 6,000. While the number of cases dropped in Khurda and Cuttack, it rose significantly in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi. Sundargarh topped the list with maximum 222 cases, followed by Khurda (173), Sambalpur (93), Mayurbhanj (70), Cuttack (68), Bargarh (65), Kalahandi (38), Nabarangpur (28), Balangir (27) and Sonepur (24).The test positivity rate (TPR) also went up to over five per cent (pc) again as the testing dipped by over 10 pc. The overall daily TPR stood at 5.16 pc. Alarmingly, six districts had a positivity rate of more than 10 pc.