Bonda girl tops +2 in district, fosters hope for community

Bonda Hills, which grabs headlines for its inaccessibility and backwardness, seems to be turning the tables around.

Published: 01st August 2022 10:13 AM

Karma Muduli

Karma Muduli.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Bonda Hills, which grabs headlines for its inaccessibility and backwardness, seems to be turning the tables around. A wave of celebration erupted among the Bonda community members after Karma Muduli, a native of remote Padeiguda village in Mudulipada panchayat, topped the +2 Commerce (Regular) examination in the district.

Muduli, a student of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste department run Government Higher Secondary School at Govindpalli, topped in the district securing 82.66 per cent in the examination.Success of Karma from the Primitive and Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) has created an unprecedented vibe within the Bonda community in particular, changing the general perception of outsiders towards the lot, District Welfare Officer Krupa Sindhu Behera told TNIE on Sunday.Karma is a symbol of hope and transformation for her community, he said adding that Collector Vishal Singh will felicitate her on Independence Day with a cash award of Rs 10,000.

