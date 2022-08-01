Covid cases on  a steady rise in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A consistent rise in Covid cases in Koraput has become a worry for both the district administration and the locals.On Sunday, 13 new positive cases were detected in the district as compared to 16 on Saturday. Till last week, Koraput reported new cases in single digits. But since the last several days, the number of fresh infections were in double digits. The district now has 103 active cases.

To make matters worse, people with symptoms in both urban and rural pockets are reluctant to get tested for the fear of having to isolate. Medical sources said around 200 persons with fever and other Covid symptoms are visiting the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput on a daily basis. However, only 30 per cent of them are opting for Covid test.Superintendent of Jeypore DHH Rabi Narayan Mishra warned people with fever and other symptoms against self-treatment, which could lead to serious complications.

