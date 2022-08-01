Home States Odisha

Enough fertiliser rake points in Odisha: Centre

He said notification of new rake points by railway administration is considered on receipt of demand.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba addresses the media in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Union Minister for State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has been requesting the Centre for the development of the new fertiliser rake points with necessary infrastructure, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said Odisha has adequate railway rake points.

Responding to questions from BJP MP Jual Oram and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said, there are over 41 fertilisers rake points distributed all over Odisha which are adequate for meeting the demand of transportation of fertilisers by rail to various locations in the state.

He said notification of new rake points by railway administration is considered on receipt of demand. “Whenever a demand for opening of railway rake point for fertiliser handling is received, Ministry of Railways examines the demand and if the point is operationally feasible and having required infrastructure, it is then notified and opened for fertiliser handling in iFMS system,” Khuba said.

To another question of MP Pinaki Mishra, Piyush Goyal, who was then the Union Railway Minister said that regular maintenance and improvement of infrastructure in existing rake points is a continuous process.
Infrastructure upgradation/modernisation of rake points in the country including Odisha is a need-based ongoing process subject to commercial justification, operational requirement, technical feasibility and resource availability.

“Feasibility of handling of full rake will be considered once traffic builds up subject to operational and technical feasibility,” Goyal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fertiliser Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp