Form fill up for Special OJEE from Monday: OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The online form fill up of Special OJEE will commence from Monday, informed OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand on Sunday.Chand said the online application will be available on OJEE website from August 1 and will continue till August 7.

The OJEE Committee has advised students to go through the rules and pattern of examination for the second OJEE.The exam will be held for admission to BTech, LE Tech, MBA, MCA, BPharm and MPharm. The dates for the test has not been announced yet and is likely to be held in the last week of August or first week of September.

BHUBANESWAR: The online form fill up of Special OJEE will commence from Monday, informed OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand on Sunday.Chand said the online application will be available on OJEE website from August 1 and will continue till August 7. The OJEE Committee has advised students to go through the rules and pattern of examination for the second OJEE.The exam will be held for admission to BTech, LE Tech, MBA, MCA, BPharm and MPharm. The dates for the test has not been announced yet and is likely to be held in the last week of August or first week of September.