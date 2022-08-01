Home States Odisha

Form fill up for Special OJEE from Monday: OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand

The online form fill up of Special OJEE will commence from Monday, informed OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand on Sunday.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Online applications

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The online form fill up of Special OJEE will commence from Monday, informed OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand on Sunday.Chand said the online application will be available on OJEE website from August 1 and will continue till August 7.

The OJEE Committee has advised students to go through the rules and pattern of examination for the second OJEE.The exam will be held for admission to BTech, LE Tech, MBA, MCA, BPharm and MPharm. The dates for the test has not been announced yet and is likely to be held in the last week of August or first week of September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OJEE SK Chand Application
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp