Normal rainfall in Odisha but 4 districts face deficit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is among 14 states in the country that have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon so far, four districts in the state have got deficit rainfall.With the season reaching halfway mark, Met officials said Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak have recorded deficit rainfall (-20 to - 59 per cent), while two districts - Kandhamal and Boudh - witnessed excess rainfall (20 to 59 per cent) in the last two months since June 1. Remaining 24 districts reported normal rainfall in the period.

Sundargarh that has reported deficit rainfall of around 39 per cent witnessed scanty rainfall in all eight weeks between June 2 and July 27. Similarly, Sambalpur district where the rainfall deficit is minus 28 per cent, has witnessed dry spell for seven weeks during the season. Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj too have received deficit rainfall for at least five weeks.The state has recorded around eight per cent less than normal rainfall in June and July. Precipitation in the range of minus 19 to 19 per cent is considered normal. The state received 507.9 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 550.7 mm in this period.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas said the State has witnessed only two low pressures including the one that lasted from July 8 to 17 and brought down the rainfall deficit. However, there is still time and more such systems are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next two months. The Met director said last year the state had witnessed around 10 to 12 low pressures in the monsoon season.With the South West monsoon remaining subdued in Odisha for a while, the cumulative rainfall of the state for the last one week has also remained around 27 per cent less.

IMD, however, said parts of Odisha are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall till August 5 due to increased thunderstorm and lightning activities. Heavy rainfall may occur in parts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur, while thunderstorm activity is also expected in parts of the remaining 24 districts in the next 24 hours. The thunderstorm and lightning activity may continue till August 5.

“The interaction of easterly and westerly winds due to weak monsoon conditions is the reason for this thunderstorm,” Biswas said.The IMD has also forecast an increase in rainfall in the state August 5 onwards.The Met director said a low pressure has been forecast towards the end of August first week in IMD’s extended weather outlook. However, a clear picture will emerge in the next few days.

RAINFALL STATUS

Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak have recorded deficit rainfall (-20 to - 59 per cent)

Kandhamal and Boudh witnessed excess rainfall (20 to 59 per cent) in the last two months

Remaining 24 districts reported normal rainfall in the period

