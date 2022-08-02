Big transactions in zero balance accounts, probe on in Odisha's Jhadeswar

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Jaleswar police on Monday launched an inquiry into bank account transactions of five women from Jhadeswar village of Jaleswar after they lodged a complaint that lakhs of rupees were transferred through their zero balance accounts without their knowledge. The matter came to the fore after one of the women received a bank notice on July 28 about some audit objections with regard to the high-value transactions. As per the complainants, the accounts were opened in Canara Bank, Jaleswar branch on the insistence of one Sek Faruk, a ration dealer, who misguided them that unless they have accounts, benefits from the government will elude them.

Sources said Sumitra Bindhani wife of Chhutu Bindhani in Jhadeswarpur village within Jaleswar municipality received a bank notification on July 28 stating that audit objections have been raised with regard to high-value transactions done through her account. Sumitra later got to know that four other women of the same village had also received similar notices.

She along with other account holders Sujata Bindhani, Subhadra Bindhani, Jandura Bindhani and Laxmi Bindhani filed a complaint before Jaleswar police station on Sunday. Sumitra said Faruk had allegedly misguided her that after taking Covid vaccine, the government has assured some benefits through the banks that will help them fetch ration through dealers. Those without zero balance accounts will be deprived of the benefit, he had reportedly told them.

Accordingly, all five women had opened the accounts two months back. “Faruk also accompanied me to the bank to help. I took all documents required but he received my ATM card from the bank signing as my guardian,” she alleged.

As per the audit team, apart from Sumitra’s account, there were four other account transactions of more than `2-3 lakh within a short period. The highest transaction of `4,76,500 was carried out through Sumitra’s account. Soon the team also found out that nearly `1 crore had been transacted through a zero account balance of 12 persons.

Contacted, IIC of Jaleswar police station Rojalin Behera said she has received the complaints.

“We have intimated the bank to give us the details of the money transfer. We will initiate action once the details come to us,” the officer said.

As per locals, Jhadeswarpur is a hub of drug supply and many people are involved in the illegal trade. They alleged Faruk was a government-registered ration dealer in the locality and he along with others opened bank accounts by fraud to make transactions for drug peddling.

