Home States Odisha

College in Odisha bans smartphones on campus, students vexed

The students argued that in today’s digital world, smartphones were a necessity. However, Rao did not accept the letter and asked the students to discuss the matter with their parents.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students of Mahamayee Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Monday opposed the decision of college authorities to ban smartphones on campus. On July 30, the college had issued a notice banning use of smartphones inside the campus. Upset over the decision, the students met Principal S Narayana Rao and submitted a letter demanding the lifting of the restriction.

The students argued that in today’s digital world, smartphones were a necessity. However, Rao did not accept the letter and asked the students to discuss the matter with their parents. Rao said many girls were spending most of their time in college on smartphones. They are watching videos during college hours. “Since we want students to spend their time in college on studies, the restriction was necessary,” he said. The principal, however, said students are allowed to carry mobile phones with keypads.

Many parents also came in support of the ban on smartphones. “No doubt smartphones have made the life of students easy by providing them access to learning materials. However, these gadgets should not be misused,” they said.

A senior officer of Berhampur University, whose daughter is a student of the college, said,  “Phones are not allowed during examinations. The same should be applicable in classrooms. There should not be any hue and cry as the college authorities have allowed mobile phones with keypads inside the campus,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahamayee Mahila Mahavidyalaya smartphones Campus
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp