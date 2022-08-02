College in Odisha bans smartphones on campus, students vexed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students of Mahamayee Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Monday opposed the decision of college authorities to ban smartphones on campus. On July 30, the college had issued a notice banning use of smartphones inside the campus. Upset over the decision, the students met Principal S Narayana Rao and submitted a letter demanding the lifting of the restriction.

The students argued that in today’s digital world, smartphones were a necessity. However, Rao did not accept the letter and asked the students to discuss the matter with their parents. Rao said many girls were spending most of their time in college on smartphones. They are watching videos during college hours. “Since we want students to spend their time in college on studies, the restriction was necessary,” he said. The principal, however, said students are allowed to carry mobile phones with keypads.

Many parents also came in support of the ban on smartphones. “No doubt smartphones have made the life of students easy by providing them access to learning materials. However, these gadgets should not be misused,” they said.

A senior officer of Berhampur University, whose daughter is a student of the college, said, “Phones are not allowed during examinations. The same should be applicable in classrooms. There should not be any hue and cry as the college authorities have allowed mobile phones with keypads inside the campus,” he added.

