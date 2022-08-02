Minor gang-raped in car along Odisha National Highway-53, 6 detained

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a horrifying incident, a minor girl was gang-raped by four persons inside a car by National Highway-53 under Burla police station limits in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Sambalpur Police detained six persons including a woman in this connection on Monday. The incident took place near a dhaba along the National Highway-53 at Goshala area. The victim whose age is presumed to be 16 years was brought to the eatery by the woman, claiming to be her acquaintance, on the pretext of having dinner. As soon as they reached there, four miscreants waiting at the dhaba joined them.

After dinner, while the girl was waiting outside the dhaba, the woman kept discussing something with the four men. Soon, the four forcibly took the girl inside a car parked near the dhaba and took turns raping her. In the meantime, some passersby witnessed the chaos and informed police about the incident. A PCR van of the police arrived there and rescued the girl though the four had fled by then.

The parents of the girl lodged an FIR in this connection on Sunday. The girl was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla while the woman and the dhaba owner were picked up from the spot. The four miscreants too were later traced and have been detained. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Burla police station, Satya Dash said, six persons including the woman have been detained and interrogation is underway.

“Their identities cannot be revealed until the investigation is complete and any arrest is made,” he said. A medical examination of the victim was conducted and treatment was provided to her.A medical examination of the four men will also be conducted. After a medical report of the girl is received, her age can be confirmed, police said. Official sources informed that during preliminary investigation it came to the fore that the woman worked as a pimp involved in trafficking of young girls and pushing them into prostitution.

