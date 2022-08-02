Home States Odisha

Mistaken for thief, PhD scholar stripped, thrashed in Odisha's Khaparadihi village

ollowing the incident, Chandahandi police registered a case against 10 persons. Two of the accused, Kapil Rana and Divya Ranjan Tripathi, were later arrested.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A PhD scholar was stripped naked and thrashed brutally on suspicion of theft at Khaparadihi village in Nabarangpur’s Chandahandi block on Monday. The victim, Brundaban Santa of Durkiguda village under Ratakhandiguda panchayat in Jharigaon block, sustained injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Brundaban had come to Khaparadihi to meet his friend. After his motorcycle ran out of fuel, he was taking rest near Motigaon village. Suspecting him to be a thief, some villagers of Motigaon stripped him and tied his hands. They then brutally thrashed him and recorded the incident on their mobile phones. After videos of the mob justice went viral on social media, Chandahandi police rushed to the village and rescued Brundaban. He was admitted to the local community health centre and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Nabarangpur.

Brundaban in the hospital. (Photo | Express)

Brundaban’s father Ved Santa said his son was pursuing Phd from Pondichery University. He was neither a thief nor mentally disturbed. Sources said in the last few days, several incidents of theft were reported in bordering villages of Kalahandi district due to which panic had gripped residents of Chandahandi. Local youths even took turns guarding their villages at night.

Following the incident, Chandahandi police registered a case against 10 persons. Two of the accused, Kapil Rana and Divya Ranjan Tripathi, were later arrested. Chandahandi IIC Premananda Sunani said both the accused will be produced in court on Tuesday. Efforts are on to nab the other accused who are on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phd Scholar ed Thrashed Theft Brundaban
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp