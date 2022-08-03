Odisha government allots land to 13 projects worth Rs 766 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday decided to allot land to 13 project proponents who had proposed to invest Rs 766 crore. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and it was decided to allot the required land to the investors in Khurda food processing park, Chhatabar industrial estate, Chandaka Infocity estate, Khurda integrated industrial development centre and the industrial land banks at Mundamba, Mendhasala, Girijaput, Gramadia and Chhatabar of Khurda district.

The Chief Secretary directed IDCO to take necessary steps for early allotment of land so that the proposed projects could be grounded in time. The proposed investments are mostly in employment-intensive sectors like food processing, garment and apparel making, logistic park, software development and digital marketing and production of sports equipment.

Some of the investors have proposed to manufacture unmanned aerial systems, carbon block manufacturing, manufacturing of PVC and HDPE pipes, fabrication of household goods, and setting up of data centre.

He further directed the Industries department to ensure that these units give maximum employment to Odia youths. The units have the potential to provide direct employment to around 8,600 persons and indirect employment to twice that number in the supply chain, small business, transportation and communication.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Kumar Mishra, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia and senior officers of the departments concerned participated in the discussion.

