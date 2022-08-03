Home States Odisha

Odisha government allots land to 13 projects worth Rs 766 crore

The Chief Secretary directed IDCO to take necessary steps for early allotment of land so that the proposed projects could be grounded in time.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday decided to allot land to 13 project proponents who had proposed to invest Rs 766 crore. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and it was decided to allot the required land to the investors in Khurda food processing park, Chhatabar industrial estate, Chandaka Infocity estate, Khurda integrated industrial development centre and the industrial land banks at Mundamba, Mendhasala, Girijaput, Gramadia and Chhatabar of Khurda district.

The Chief Secretary directed IDCO to take necessary steps for early allotment of land so that the proposed projects could be grounded in time. The proposed investments are mostly in employment-intensive sectors like food processing, garment and apparel making, logistic park, software development and digital marketing and production of sports equipment.

Some of the investors have proposed to manufacture unmanned aerial systems, carbon block manufacturing, manufacturing of PVC and HDPE pipes, fabrication of household goods, and setting up of data centre.

He further directed the Industries department to ensure that these units give maximum employment to Odia youths. The units have the potential to provide direct employment to around 8,600 persons and indirect employment to twice that number in the supply chain, small business, transportation and communication.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Kumar Mishra, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia and senior officers of the departments concerned participated in the discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allot Land Projects Khurda food processing park Chhatabar Chandaka Infocity IDCO
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp