Home States Odisha

2 die after consuming poison, child critical in Odisha's Khaprakhol

On Tuesday evening, Kalabati and Santoshini reportedly had a heated exchange over some dispute. Later they consumed poison and also fed it to Laxman.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two members of a family died and another, a child, became critical after consuming poison at Patimal village under Dhandamunda gram panchayat in Balangir’s Khaprakhol block on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Kalabati Sahu (70) and her 40-year-old daughter Santoshini Sahu. Santoshi's minor son Laxman is in serious condition and undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH).

Sources said after her husband’s death, Santoshini along with her four children returned to her parents. While three of her kids stayed in a child care home in Balangir town to continue their studies, the youngest, Laxman, lived with Santoshini.

On Tuesday evening, Kalabati and Santoshini reportedly had a heated exchange over some dispute. Later they consumed poison and also fed it to Laxman. While the mother-daughter duo died, the child became serious. Neighbours spotted the trio lying on the floor inside their house and informed the police.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and rushed the three to Khaprakhol hospital. The doctor declared Kalabati and Santoshini dead. Laxman was shifted to sub-divisional hospital, Patnagarh and later to BBMCH.

Khaprakhol IIC Ramakanta Sahu and tehsildar Aditya Mishra visited the spot for investigation. Sources said Santoshini’s brother Ganesh was not in the house when the incident took place. The IIC said the women took the extreme step due to a family dispute. After a heated discussion, the mother and daughter consumed poison and also gave it to the kid. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Family Members Dead Child Critical Posision BBMCH
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp