2 die after consuming poison, child critical in Odisha's Khaprakhol

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two members of a family died and another, a child, became critical after consuming poison at Patimal village under Dhandamunda gram panchayat in Balangir’s Khaprakhol block on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Kalabati Sahu (70) and her 40-year-old daughter Santoshini Sahu. Santoshi's minor son Laxman is in serious condition and undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH).

Sources said after her husband’s death, Santoshini along with her four children returned to her parents. While three of her kids stayed in a child care home in Balangir town to continue their studies, the youngest, Laxman, lived with Santoshini.

On Tuesday evening, Kalabati and Santoshini reportedly had a heated exchange over some dispute. Later they consumed poison and also fed it to Laxman. While the mother-daughter duo died, the child became serious. Neighbours spotted the trio lying on the floor inside their house and informed the police.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and rushed the three to Khaprakhol hospital. The doctor declared Kalabati and Santoshini dead. Laxman was shifted to sub-divisional hospital, Patnagarh and later to BBMCH.

Khaprakhol IIC Ramakanta Sahu and tehsildar Aditya Mishra visited the spot for investigation. Sources said Santoshini’s brother Ganesh was not in the house when the incident took place. The IIC said the women took the extreme step due to a family dispute. After a heated discussion, the mother and daughter consumed poison and also gave it to the kid. Further investigation is underway.

