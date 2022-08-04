24 MLAs meet President Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of 24 MLAs led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday and congratulated her on assuming the country’s top Constitutional post.

Legislators of three prominent political parties, the Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress met Murmu and Speaker Arukha handed over the resolution passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, greeting her on becoming the new President of India.

After meeting Mumru, the Speaker said, “It was really a great moment for all of us. I congratulated her on behalf of the all-party committee and Odisha Assembly. I presented her the Assembly resolution.” He further said that Murmu conveyed her gratitude to the people of the State and assured to take all possible steps within the constitutional framework for the development of Odisha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari said the Speaker read out the resolution before handing it over to her. She thanked the people of the State and CM Naveen Patnaik.

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of 24 MLAs led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday and congratulated her on assuming the country’s top Constitutional post. Legislators of three prominent political parties, the Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress met Murmu and Speaker Arukha handed over the resolution passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, greeting her on becoming the new President of India. After meeting Mumru, the Speaker said, “It was really a great moment for all of us. I congratulated her on behalf of the all-party committee and Odisha Assembly. I presented her the Assembly resolution.” He further said that Murmu conveyed her gratitude to the people of the State and assured to take all possible steps within the constitutional framework for the development of Odisha. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari said the Speaker read out the resolution before handing it over to her. She thanked the people of the State and CM Naveen Patnaik.