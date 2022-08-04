CM Patnaik unveils ITIs at Kuchinda, Patnagarh

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday announced two Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for Balangir and Sambalpur districts. Making the announcement Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said one ITI will be set up at Patnagarh of Balangir district while the other will be established at Kuchinda in Sambalpur district.

The two ITIs will immensely benefit the youths especially tribal students of Kuchinda, Bamra and Jamankira blocks of Sambalpur district and Patnagarh and nearby blocks of Balangir district.“With several industries coming up in Sambalpur and its periphery, the proposed institute will create ample opportunities for employment and self-employment,” the Chief Minister said.

Similarly, the proposed ITI at Patnagarh will be a great enabler for skill development of the local youth and will open up opportunities for self-employment. Each of the ITI will have an intake capacity for 240 and there will be four trades.

Of the 314 blocks in the State, presently 241 blocks have government/private ITIs. Similarly, out of 58 sub-divisions, 48 have ITIs. The number of sub-divisions will increase to 50 after the establishment of ITIs at Patnagarh and Kuchinda.

