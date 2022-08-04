Home States Odisha

Lime plaster falls off Srimandir Garbhagruha roof

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which conducted an inspection of the shrine while the Trinity was away at Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra, had not found any anomaly.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: A Chunk of lime plaster fell off the roof of Shree Jagannath Temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday. The plaster, weighing around 2 kg, fell behind the Ratnasimhasana near the idol of Lord Balabhadra, Temple Administrator AK Jena informed. However, it did not cause any damage either to the idol or any other structure.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which conducted an inspection of the shrine while the Trinity was away at Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra, had not found any anomaly with the sanctum sanctorum.
ASI Odisha circle head Arun Malik said if allowed by temple administration, ASI will inspect the sanctum sanctorum on Friday.

“The temple is safe. During Rath Yatra, renovation works, including fixing of the silver-plated Kalahata Dwara facing the sanctum sanctorum, were carried out by ASI. After yesterday’s incident, servitors suspected it to be a stone block but inspection revealed that it was lime plaster. We have deposited it in the temple warehouse,” said Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of Daitapati Nijog.

Meanwhile, the main entrance of Srimandir was waterlogged after rains lashed the city on Wednesday. Due to heavy showers, water passing down Baisi Pahacha got accumulated. Devotees were seen standing in knee-deep water at the entrance near Patita Pavana idol.

