Odisha govt to start high sensitive tests in districts with malaria burden

BHUBANESWAR: After the success of Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) programme, the Odisha government has chalked out strategies to further enhance surveillance and containment measures to eliminate malaria in the districts with high annual parasite index (API). As decided at a high-level meeting here recently, mini PCR facilities with highly sensitive rapid diagnostic tests (HS-RDT) will be set up in collaboration with Malaria No More (MNM), India for the detection of malaria in CHCs in high caseload districts.

Ultrasensitive malaria rapid diagnostic test developed recently for the improved detection of low-density Plasmodium falciparum infections will help diagnose malaria in low-transmission settings.

While forecasting of cases as per weather conditions through the malaria data dashboard will be accelerated and replicated with the support of MNM India apart from geo-tagging, the MNM team has also agreed to support the detection of asymptomatic cases through newer technology.

A senior Health department official said the pilot areas for detection of malaria cases through mini PCR and HS-RDT will be identified shortly and the high caseload CHCs and Sub Centres will be targeted for screening of asymptomatic cases with emphasis on some pockets in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

The State government has also planned to rope in private players for mapping malaria in high industrial districts with different geographical and typical settings in districts like Angul and Jharsuguda.

Mapping of areas on the basis of high caseload and low caseload districts, including industrial districts will be conducted with the involvement of the private sector/corporates so that hidden cases can be detected and strategies planned for elimination.

“It has been decided to go for Kudia house mapping and mosquito bite control activities in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada and other high endemic CHCs with the introduction of repellent and specific strategy for addressing the behaviour of people staying in thatched houses among tribal populations,” the official added.

Malaria deaths rose during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disruption of activities in the State that had made spectacular progress in containing vector-borne diseases in the last couple of years due to targeted intervention.

Odisha had reported 13 malaria deaths in 2021 as compared to nine deaths each in 2020 and 2019 and three deaths in 2018. The State was ranked second after Chhattisgarh, where 34 deaths were recorded last year. This year too, it has recorded 3,345 malaria-positive cases, the second highest in the country, during the January to April period, Chhattisgarh being the table topper with 7,255 cases. No death has been reported in both the States.

