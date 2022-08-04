Principal and lecturer held for attack on students in Mayurbhanj’s Kuliana

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police on Wednesday arrested the principal and a lecturer of a private ITI college in Mayurbhanj’s Kuliana for their alleged involvement in attacking students. The accused duo was identified as the principal of the college Trilochan Barik and lecturer Satyajit Giri. Sources said the principal’s brother Dibyalochan Barik had allegedly assaulted some students on Tuesday when the latter demanded to cancel the ongoing examinations due to the issue of wrong admit cards. Following the assault, the students staged a sit-in at the collectorate demanding action against the accused persons. Kuliana IIC KC Jain said police registered a case and arrested the accused duo. Efforts are on to nab the principal’s brother who is on the run.