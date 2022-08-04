Satkosia gorge becomes 3rd Ramsar site in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Satkosia gorge has been accorded the tag of a Ramsar site, making it the third such wetland of international importance in the State.Making an announcement to this effect, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bhupender Yadav said 10 Indian wetlands were added to the Ramsar sites, taking the total number of such sites in the country to 64.

Ramsar sites play a key role in maintaining the ecological bio-diversity of a region. Odisha already has two such sites, Chilika lagoon and Bhitarkanika National Park. Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and the second coastal lagoon in the world, was designated the first Indian wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on October 1, 1981, while Bhitarkanika mangroves were designated in 2002.

The Satkosia gorge, a narrow stretch of River Mahanadi near Tikarapada, is located within Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The gorge is approximately 22 km in length and part of Satkosia Sanctuary covering an area of 795.59 sq km notified by the State government in 1976.

“The gorge is known for its rich and unique bio-diversity, especially for the presence of gharials, mugger, rare freshwater turtles and few other species. The Ramsar site recognition will help us get more government support for the conservation of its biodiversity,” said Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Angul M Yogajayanand.

After Ramsar tag the focus in Satkosia gorge will be more on conservation of the bio-diversity as the area falls within the core area, said Yogajayanand, also Field Director of Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, the ‘wetland of international importance tag’ to the site has paved way for future recognition of other sites in the State including Tampara, Hirakud Reservoir and Ansupa lake.As per the National Wetland Inventory and Assessment, 2011, a total 6,907 hectare area, around 4.49 per cent of total geographical land of the State is wetland.

