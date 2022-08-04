Home States Odisha

School students engaged in work: NCPCR seeks report

Instead of imparting education to the students, the headmaster had made them hold crowbars and hammers  and engaged them in construction works during school hours, Sahoo further alleged.

JAJPUR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday sought a detailed report from Jajpur Collector on the incident where a school teacher had allegedly engaged children in hazardous work at a government-run primary school under Badachana block.

Taking cognizance of the matter on the basis of a complaint filed by one Udayanath Sahoo, the rights body ordered Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report within 20 days of the issuance of the letter.

In his complaint, Sahoo stated that Pramod Das, the headmaster of Bahadur Nagar Upgraded Upper Primary school at Charinangal in Badachana had engaged some students in construction works during school hours last month.

Instead of imparting education to the students, the headmaster had made them hold crowbars and hammers and engaged them in construction works during school hours, Sahoo further alleged. He had also attached some photographs of students engaged in preparing the school floor and the headmaster supervising the works sitting on a chair to corroborate his complaint.

