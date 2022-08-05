Life hit as residents protest bad condition of Odisha's NH-55

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vehicular movement on National Highway-55 was paralysed for around six hours as locals under the banner of Rairakhol Nagarika Manch staged a protest over the bad condition of the road on Thursday.

Normal life was also hit in Rairakhol NAC area as protests were held over the pathetic condition of the NH. Government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and business establishments remained closed. Agitators were seen picketing at several places in the town.

Residents said the NH-55 stretch between Rairakhol to Sambalpur is in deplorable condition ever since the widening work started. The stretch has become an accident-prone zone. At least 15 accidents have taken place on the NH stretch in the last month.

While daily commute is a nightmare for residents, ambulances often have to face a delay of around 1-2 hours due to the poor road condition. Besides, the recent rains have made the road almost unusable due to large potholes and craters.

Chairman of Rairakhol block Pradeep Pradhan said, “The road stretch has become a death trap. While the widening of the NH is underway, the existing road is in pathetic condition. Lately, accidents have become frequent on the stretch. It has become risky for commuters, especially those who use two-wheelers.”

Pradhan alleged that the Manch had taken up the issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a month back. “The NH authorities had assured of completing the repair work of the existing road by July 31. However, the authorities failed to keep their promise following which we were forced to stage a protest. We demand immediate repair of the NH stretch from Rairakhol to Sambalpur for the safety of all,” he added.

Sources said the residents had called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh but called off the agitation at 12 noon after NHAI officials reassured them to complete repair of the NH stretch from Rairakhol to Charmal within seven days and Charmal to Sambalpur within 15 days.

SAMBALPUR: Vehicular movement on National Highway-55 was paralysed for around six hours as locals under the banner of Rairakhol Nagarika Manch staged a protest over the bad condition of the road on Thursday. Normal life was also hit in Rairakhol NAC area as protests were held over the pathetic condition of the NH. Government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and business establishments remained closed. Agitators were seen picketing at several places in the town. Residents said the NH-55 stretch between Rairakhol to Sambalpur is in deplorable condition ever since the widening work started. The stretch has become an accident-prone zone. At least 15 accidents have taken place on the NH stretch in the last month. While daily commute is a nightmare for residents, ambulances often have to face a delay of around 1-2 hours due to the poor road condition. Besides, the recent rains have made the road almost unusable due to large potholes and craters. Chairman of Rairakhol block Pradeep Pradhan said, “The road stretch has become a death trap. While the widening of the NH is underway, the existing road is in pathetic condition. Lately, accidents have become frequent on the stretch. It has become risky for commuters, especially those who use two-wheelers.” Pradhan alleged that the Manch had taken up the issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a month back. “The NH authorities had assured of completing the repair work of the existing road by July 31. However, the authorities failed to keep their promise following which we were forced to stage a protest. We demand immediate repair of the NH stretch from Rairakhol to Sambalpur for the safety of all,” he added. Sources said the residents had called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh but called off the agitation at 12 noon after NHAI officials reassured them to complete repair of the NH stretch from Rairakhol to Charmal within seven days and Charmal to Sambalpur within 15 days.