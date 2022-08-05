Home States Odisha

Low pressure to form around Aug 7, rains to intensify in Odisha

"Widespread rainfall is expected between August 6 and 10 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Odisha during the same period,” said a Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal around Sunday. The system is expected to reinvigorate rainfall activity in Odisha. As the monsoon flow weakened, Odisha received 69 per cent deficit rainfall between July 28 and August 3. The anticipated weather system may bring relief to the farmers and the rains could help them in paddy transplantation, Met officials said.

“Due to gradual strengthening of monsoon flow and the anticipated low-pressure area, rainfall activity is likely to increase in Odisha from Friday onwards. Widespread rainfall is expected between August 6 and 10 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Odisha during the same period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and 11 other districts on Sunday. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and 13 other districts on Monday. There is a possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas cautioned the regional Met office.

Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and the expected low-pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface winds reaching 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr is likely to prevail over the deep sea area of west-central Bay of Bengal from Sunday.

The Met Office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea of the west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast from Sunday till further warning. Due to the fresh spell of rains, the day temperature is expected to gradually decrease by 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree.

