Mukta Orientation: Odisha govt's flagship scheme for mass employment opportunities

H&UD Minister Usha Devi who addressed the orientation programme thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allocating Rs 1,000 crore under the scheme.

Published: 05th August 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department organised a State-level orientation programme of Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (Mukta) professionals recently for effective implementation of the flagship government initiative to provide mass employment opportunities to poor, migrant and informal workers in all 115 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The scheme was launched after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. H&UD Minister Usha Devi who addressed the orientation programme thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allocating Rs 1,000 crore under the scheme and said this would benefit urban poor and migrant workers.

