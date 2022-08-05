OMECL ties up with global consortium for mineral exploration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (OMECL) - a wholly owned SPSE of the Odisha Government - on Thursday tied up with a consortium of MSA, South Africa and IDEPX (India) to optimise the exploration of mineral deposits in the State.

The collaboration will help develop an inventory of auctionable blocks of different minerals and ensure the effective use of legacy data from various exploration agencies followed by airborne surveys to bring out potential mineral blocks of different mineral commodities.

OMECL Chairman DK Singh said the exploration programme will be conducted using the latest technology as per international standards. “Odisha is a mineral-rich State. However, a large part of the State is still unexplored. This exploration programme will lead to the discovery of hidden mineral deposits across the State using the latest technology. It will help the State utilise the mineral resources for its development,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of OMECL Balwant Singh said as part of the collaboration, Odisha will get a structured and comprehensive mineral resource map in the coming days. He urged the Geological Survey of India, Directorate of Geology and all related agencies to extend necessary cooperation and support for the timely achievement of every milestone under the initiative.

The agreement was signed by the Director (Geology) of OMECL SK Sinha, MD of MSA Ian Haddon and MD of IDPeX S Karunakar Rao in presence of officials from the Steel and Mines department and officials of the Strategic Technical Consultant (STC) team.

The consortium of MSA, South Africa and IDEPX (India) is a joint venture of IGS (UK), Data code, India and PGW, Canada.OMECL was incorporated in 2016 with the prime objective of mineral exploration in the State and to upscale the mineral exploration activities so that the potential of the mining sector is achieved through scientific exploration of resources.

