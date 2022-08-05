Registration an ordeal at district headquarters hospital in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Patients depending on Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) are facing a tough time getting registered for treatment due to a dearth of staff and delays in processing. Around 1,000 patients from Malkangiri, Mathili, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Nabarangpur areas come to the hospital every day but only two counters have been opened for registration purposes. With just three data operators and two computer systems to their service, they have to wait for long hours just to get registered.

“I came from Kotpad for my relative’s treatment and had to wait under the open sky to register myself,” rues visitor Guru Bhatra. Superintendent of Jeypore DHH, Rabi Narayan Mishra said, “We are trying to speed up the registration process for patients with available infrastructure and staff, and will install additional roofed counters soon.”

