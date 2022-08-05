Home States Odisha

Registration an ordeal at district headquarters hospital in Odisha's Jeypore

“I came from Kotpad for my relative’s treatment and had to wait under the open sky to register myself,” rues visitor Guru Bhatra.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Patients depending on Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) are facing a tough time getting registered for treatment due to a dearth of staff and delays in processing. Around 1,000 patients from Malkangiri, Mathili, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Nabarangpur areas come to the hospital every day but only two counters have been opened for registration purposes. With just three data operators and two computer systems to their service, they have to wait for long hours just to get registered.

“I came from Kotpad for my relative’s treatment and had to wait under the open sky to register myself,” rues visitor Guru Bhatra. Superintendent of Jeypore DHH, Rabi Narayan Mishra said, “We are trying to speed up the registration process for patients with available infrastructure and staff, and will install additional roofed counters soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Headquarters Hospital Registration Treatment Delay short-staffed
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp