WODC'S Asit Tripathy reviews development projects at Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy reviewed various development projects at Rourkela before wrapping up his two-day Sundargarh visit on Thursday.

Tripathy visited the under-construction Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, interacted with students at the CIPET centre of BPUT and inspected the Birsa Munda multi-purpose stadium. He also inaugurated the PG Computer Science department building of Rourkela Government Autonomous College and held a review meeting on the ongoing infrastructure projects ahead of the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup.

The WODC Chairman was accompanied by district planning committee chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali and other senior officers. On Wednesday, Tripathy visited Bonai and Lahunipada blocks and reviewed projects and activities related to health, education, livelihood and skill development.

Inspecting the under-construction heavy vehicle driving training centre at Jhirdapali in Bonai, he instructed the officials concerned to complete the project on time. He visited the free coaching centre ‘Sudaksha’ and interacted with students, inspected the hockey astroturf laying project and also visited different schools taken up for transformation under the 5T initiative.

In Lahunipada, Tripathy reviewed the progress of the Silk Park at Khuntgaon and inspected the water treatment plant at Lalei. He also visited some maternity waiting homes and inspected livelihood projects for small farmers. 

