Home States Odisha

Woman and ‘paramour’ tied to tree, thrashed in Odisha's Kendrapara

Some of the villagers also recorded the incident on their mobile phones and posted the video on social media platforms.

Published: 05th August 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

The woman and the youth tied up to a tree and a pole at Jagulleipada village. (Photo | Express)

The woman and the youth tied up to a tree and a pole at Jagulleipada village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 38-year-old married woman and her alleged paramour were tied to a tree and a pole and thrashed by villagers in full public view at Jagulleipada within Derabish police limits here on Thursday. Some of the villagers also recorded the incident on their mobile phones and posted the video on social media platforms. The villagers alleged that the woman was in an illicit relationship with a 32-year-old man for the past six months. The woman’s husband works as a plumber in Gujarat.

Paresh Behera, a villager, said, “We tied both of them to a tree and a pole after the married woman was caught with her paramour inside a house. The duo was involved in immoral activities for a long time.”However, another local Arakhita Das condemned the incident. “I was appalled to see the inhuman treatment meted out to the couple. Many villagers watched helplessly as some locals assaulted the duo and threatened them. Luckily, the woman and the youth did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.” he added.

Denying the allegations of an illicit relationship, the woman said, “I was only talking to a village youth in my house when some people dragged us outside and tied us to a tree. They also abused and kicked me and the youth, but some other villagers tried to save us.” Derabish IIC Jyoti Prakash Swain said no one has filed any complaint with the police in this connection. “After getting an FIR, we will take action against the villagers who assaulted the woman and the youth.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Married Woman Partner Tied Tree Pole Thrashed Jagulleipada Video Social Media Illicit Relation
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp