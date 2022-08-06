41 school students test Covid positive in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After diarrhoea outbreak in the disrtict, as many as 41 students of a residential Government Girls’ High School at Chandrapur in Rayagada district have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days.As per sources, on Wednesday, a student of the school suffered from fever accompanied by Covid symptoms.

At Chandrapur hospital, an antigen test confirmed her to be positive for the virus. Suspecting that others who have come in contact with her might have been affected, doctors of the hospital advised Covid test for all students feeling sick with symptoms. Immediately 12 students came forward for a test and were also found positive.

On Thursday, a health team rushed to the school and collected samples of many students, of which 29 girls were found to be Covid positive. On receiving the information, administrative officials visited the school and hostel that has 300 inmates. The infected students were separated to stay in isolation and are being provided with medical treatment, said District Welfare Officer (DWO) Ashok Satpathy. “Their health condition is being monitored and they are stable,” said Satpathy.

So far swabs of 151 students residing in the hostel have been collected though all students will soon be tested, informed the DWO. The headmistress has gone on leave and assistant teacher Jayanti Sabar is in-charge now. Collector Swadha Dev Singh has directed officials to conduct RT-PCR test of the students.

