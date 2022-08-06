Home States Odisha

Garment traders of Odisha faces GST raids

The investigating teams verified purchase and sale details, stock accounts and information available in computers and laptops.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State CT and GST Enforcement Wing raided the premises of two garment traders in Boudh and recovered cash of Rs 5.68 crore on Friday. Three teams comprising 18 tax officers and police personnel conducted raids at the godowns and residential places of Singhal N Singhal at Hospital Road and Shree Binayak Textiles at PWD Road.

The investigating teams verified purchase and sale details, stock accounts and information available in computers and laptops. They recorded the physical stock available on their premises for cross verification with books of accounts. A tax official said following allegations that some textile dealers are selling goods out of account without issue of tax invoice in order to evade tax, an investigation was made as per the data available in the system.

“Investigation revealed that the taxpayers have paid a very negligible amount of differential tax on their sales despite having huge turnover. A sum of Rs 5.68 crore was recovered from Shree Binayak Textile during the course of inspection. Further investigation is underway,” he said. Recently, the State Enforcement Wing had collected a penalty of Rs 48.66 lakh from Gouri Shankar Steel at Bargarh and Rs 61 lakh from Tarini Bastralaya at Bhubaneswar.

