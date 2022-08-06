Home States Odisha

Theft rumour triggers law and order situation in Odisha, villagers turn ‘vigilante’

Despite the police releasing him after inquiry, they attacked him again near Utkella outpost under Kesinga police station.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The rise in rumours of dacoity and robbery in the villages of Kalahandi has escalated into a chaotic situation with panicked villagers taking law and order into their hands.The situation is said to have worsened in villages under Dharamgarh sub-division where locals have resorted to night patrolling which led to innocent people facing unnecessary harassment.

In one such unfortunate incident, a mentally-challenged person was repeatedly beaten up by villagers of Ghantbaheli within Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits suspecting him to be a thief. They assaulted him near Jaleswar temple area before handing him over to police. Despite the police releasing him after inquiry, they attacked him again near Utkella outpost under Kesinga police station.

In another incident, two workers Jugsen Parabhoi and Madhu Parabhoi faced the same fate. The victims belonging from Baldiamal village under Junagarh police station, were allegedly assaulted by locals of Sanphurla village mistaking them for thieves. They were returning home on Wednesday when the incident happened. Earlier on July 30, famous Katha Bachak Pandit Yubraj Pandeya was attacked by youths of Kasibahal near Dharamgarh while he was on way to Puri along with his disciple.

Villagers are advised not to rely on such rumours and inform the police in case of suspicion instead of taking matters into their own hands, said sub-divisional police officer of Dharamgarh, Dhiraj Chopdar. Police have been placed on high alert to curb such incidents.Social activist Hrushi Mishra said, patrolling should be intensified on highways so that ‘kawdias’ and other regular commuters do not face any problem.

