On the other hand, first-time minister Rajendra Dholakia cannot just stop reminding everyone that he is a part of Naveen Patnaik’s Council of Ministers. The Minister of State for Planning and Coordination has found a unique way of signing off his posts on social media platforms like Twitter with “Dholakia planning minister of Odisha (sic)”. He has over 1,000 tweets and every tweet after his inclusion in the ministry has this trademark ‘punchline’. If that is not enough, despite the real master of the queen’s language Naveen Patnaik’s focus on promoting Odia as the official mode of communication, Dholakia seems keen to reach out to a wider audience by posting his tweets in English, howsoever embarrassing they may be. The atrociously error-ridden English tweets have elicited hilarious responses from the netizens. In response to one of his recent tweets on the preparation for World Cup Hockey, a Twitterati replied, “Please read word book sir.... your re-correction is also a disaster.... If it’s difficult for you then write in Odia.” Another called upon him to engage a social media manager as other ministers and departments.