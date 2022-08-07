Home States Odisha

IIC of Sambalpur station transferred over wrongful detention, torture of minor

While the boy was roaming aimlessly around Dhankauda bus stand, some locals suspecting him to be a thief, informed the police who took the boy into custody and detained him for around a week.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representation purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Inspector in charge of Sadar police station in Sambalpur was transferred on Saturday for allegedly detaining an 11-year-old minor boy from Jharkhand without any charges and assaulting him during police custody. The boy was rescued on August 2 by Childline.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tapan Mohanty, who is inquiring into the matter said, “the IIC of Sadar PS, Jyotsna Rani Behera has been transferred and attached to the headquarters on Saturday. We are investigating the matter. However, the departmental report is yet to be submitted.”

According to reports, the minor boy from Jharkhand was travelling with a relative, when he somehow lost his way in Dhankauda area under Sadar police limits. While the boy was roaming aimlessly around Dhankauda bus stand, some locals suspecting him to be a thief, informed the police who took the boy into custody and detained him at the Sadar police station for around a week.

The parents of the boy claimed that they got to know about their child after getting a phone call from the police station stating that he has stolen mobile phones and is in custody. The distressed parents contacted Childline here alleging that they were asked to pay money for his release.

After being informed by Childline, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) contacted Sambalpur SP,  B Gangadhar and informed him about the wrongful detention of the boy and requested an inquiry into the matter.

The boy was rescued by the Childline staff on August 2, a week after his detention. The SP ordered an inquiry into the incident after meeting the child. He informed the SP that he was tortured and thrashed during the period at the police station. He also reportedly spoke about getting bruises on his back.   CWC member Pushpa Mohapatra said police should have produced him before CWC within 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inspector Transfered Detained Minor Boy Assault
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp