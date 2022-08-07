IIC of Sambalpur station transferred over wrongful detention, torture of minor

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Inspector in charge of Sadar police station in Sambalpur was transferred on Saturday for allegedly detaining an 11-year-old minor boy from Jharkhand without any charges and assaulting him during police custody. The boy was rescued on August 2 by Childline.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tapan Mohanty, who is inquiring into the matter said, “the IIC of Sadar PS, Jyotsna Rani Behera has been transferred and attached to the headquarters on Saturday. We are investigating the matter. However, the departmental report is yet to be submitted.”

According to reports, the minor boy from Jharkhand was travelling with a relative, when he somehow lost his way in Dhankauda area under Sadar police limits. While the boy was roaming aimlessly around Dhankauda bus stand, some locals suspecting him to be a thief, informed the police who took the boy into custody and detained him at the Sadar police station for around a week.

The parents of the boy claimed that they got to know about their child after getting a phone call from the police station stating that he has stolen mobile phones and is in custody. The distressed parents contacted Childline here alleging that they were asked to pay money for his release.

After being informed by Childline, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) contacted Sambalpur SP, B Gangadhar and informed him about the wrongful detention of the boy and requested an inquiry into the matter.

The boy was rescued by the Childline staff on August 2, a week after his detention. The SP ordered an inquiry into the incident after meeting the child. He informed the SP that he was tortured and thrashed during the period at the police station. He also reportedly spoke about getting bruises on his back. CWC member Pushpa Mohapatra said police should have produced him before CWC within 24 hours.

