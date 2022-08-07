Home States Odisha

Maoist dump unearthed, huge cache of arms seized in Odisha 

A huge cache of arms, IEDs and other incriminating articles were recovered from the area.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Maoist dump was unearthed near the forest adjoining Arlingpada village under Jantri panchayat limits during an intensive search and area domination operation jointly conducted by Special Operations Group jawans, District Voluntary Forces and Border Security Forces in Jodambo police station area bordering Andhra Pradesh in Swabhiman Anchal on Friday afternoon.

“The recovered materials could have been used by the Maoists in subversive activities during the Martyr’s week which the police foiled,”  said Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwani. Addressing media persons, the SP also said these articles were intended to make weapons so that civilians and security forces can be targeted by them. Combing operation is still on in the area as police are determined to keep Swabhiman Anchal incident-free, asserted the SP.

This year the district has remained incident-free, particularly during the Maoists’ call for Martyr’s Week, Wadhwani claimed. “We are suspecting that these explosives belong to the cadres of AOBSZC,” he added.  An SBBL gun, a country-made rifle, two IEDs, Maoist literature, mobile charging cord, injection syringes and needles, utensils, plastic pipes, electric wires and other items have been seized.

Comments

