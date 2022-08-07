Home States Odisha

Moquim urges corporators to work towards Cuttack’s development

Moquim stated that the Cuttack Municipality was turned into a municipal corporation in 2003 with the amendment of Odisha Municipal Act-1950.

Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency Mohammed Moquim. (Photo | Twitter/ iammdmoquim)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim has urged corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to come forward cutting across party lines for the development of the Millennium City. The senior Congress leader who attended the sixth council meeting of CMC for the first time on Saturday fuelled more political speculations, as he placed five proposals. Most of the corporators applauded when he suggested holding the civic body’s council meeting for at least three days each month.

Moquim stated that the Cuttack Municipality was turned into a municipal corporation in 2003 with the amendment of Odisha Municipal Act-1950. Earlier, the Cuttack Municipality had 2 lakh people in its 17 wards and now the CMC has 59 wards with around 8 lakh people. Though other rules and regulations were amended, the same for holding of municipal corporation’s council meeting once in a month has remained unchanged.

“How can 59 corporators be able to express their grievance during the CMC’s four-hour council meeting in a month? So I suggest holding council meetings at least for three days in a month to facilitate the representatives to discuss their respective problems, difficulties, and grievances beyond the agenda,” said Moquim.

He also suggested constituting a joint inspection committee to inspect and take stock of the JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), which is being carried out by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

His second proposal was to repair and restore all the damaged roads before the festive season, and his third suggestion was for the construction of new drains and culverts in the city.Moquim who then drew the attention of CMC Commissioner for the renovation of Petanal, also suggested the civic body officials to go for enhancing revenue generation. The senior Congress leader was recently served a show cause notice by going against the party's wish during the Presidential election. “I have already sent my clarification to the party high command,” Moquim said.

