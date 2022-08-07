National Law University Odisha to launch BA specialisation degree

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Law University Odisha (NLUO) is going to launch a new BA Specialisation Degree Programme from the academic year 2022-23. The course is designed keeping in mind the mandate of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggesting ‘job ready’ courses with multiple entries and exit points. There will be five streams in BA Specialization programme. The five streams are Legal Counselling, Legal Journalism, Advocacy, Legal Profession Assistants and Law and Entrepreneurship.

The programme has been designed in accordance with the parameters of The National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The BA Degree Programme will be taught in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Work and Social Science (NISWASS), Bhubaneswar and Sri University, Cuttack. The total number of seats for BA (Specialization) Programme will be 50. Moreover, there is no age limit to take admission in this course and it will run in a regular mode. Regular classes will be conducted.

