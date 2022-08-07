Odisha accounts for 5 pc of new Covid cases nationally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With new Covid-19 cases hovering around 1,000 for the last few days and test positivity rate (TPR) remaining close to 5 per cent (pc) in Odisha, the Centre on Saturday asked the State government to immediately step up testing and containment measures. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the State Health and Family Welfare Secretary suggesting a slew of measures to check the further spread of the virus.

“Odisha has been reporting high average daily new cases for the past one month. The State has also contributed to 5 pc of India’s weekly new cases with high positivity of 4.85 pc in the week ending August 5. The challenges which need to be addressed are being highlighted to the State multiple times. But the consistent increase brings to fore the need for heightened action at the State level to contain the spread of cases,” he said.

Citing an analysis of the districts, Bhushan highlighted various critical areas of concern including a decline in testing and a lack of enforcement of Covid norms. He pointed out that 15 districts had reported a decline in the number of total tests conducted in the week ending August 4 as compared to week ending July 28.

While 10 districts have reported an increase in cases, four districts - Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh and Sundargarh have recorded more than 10 pc weekly positivity. Since upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings for various festivities to be held in different parts of the country leading to individuals undertaking intra and interstate journeys, Bhushan feared this may facilitate to Covid spread.

