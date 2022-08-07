Villagers make a U-turn, agree to support JSW steel project in Odisha's Dhinkia

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a major turn of events, activists of Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) who had been opposing the JSW steel project in Dhinkia agreed to support the venture for a better livelihood and job opportunities soon after the district Superintendent of Police spoke to them on Friday.

Addressing a meeting at Dhinkia amid a gathering of hundreds of villagers including women, SP Akhilswer Singh said the administration has taken efforts to solve different issues through discussion between villagers and the company.

“But none of it yielded result as villagers did not cooperate with us and intensified stir to fulfil their demands through stir and violence,” stated Singh. Seeking support, Singh assured us that the administration is committed to fulfilling the genuine demands of the villagers through discussion. On the villagers’ demand to release anti-Jindal leader Debendra Swain from jail, the SP said, “it depends on the court and police have no role in it. If villagers cooperate, we will give a favourable report for Swain’s early release,” he added.

Both the brothers of Swain, who are currently lodged in Choudwar jail, also chipped in to convince the villagers to support the setting up of the plant. While one of the brothers Raj Rajeswar Swain said violence has disrupted normalcy in Dhinkia, the other sibling Tanmaya Swain convinced the villagers to support the steel plant for the development of the socio-economic condition of the villagers.

The villagers, particularly anti-industry groups had organised the meeting where hundreds of villagers spoke on the issues bothering them like employment opportunities and other benefits.

Pro industry leader Tamil Pradhan, who was also participating in the meeting said the villagers of Dhinkia have united for the betterment of the villages. “We have formed a village-level committee of 28 members to discuss different issues and decided to resolve everything through discussion with administration and police,” he added.

ASP, Paradip, Nimain Charan Sethy and IIC of Abhyachandpur police Jibanananda Jena were also present at the meeting.

