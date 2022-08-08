Home States Odisha

BJP urges Odisha government to ensure 27 per cent quota for OBCs

The saffron party which has been agitating over the issue accused the State government of deliberately denying the OBCs their rights.

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government has asked the departments to expedite the process for filling up the vacant posts, the demand for enhancing the quota for other backward classes (OBCs) to 27 per cent is getting louder.

The BJP OBC Morcha has urged the State government to first fulfil the constitutional mandate of providing 27 per cent reservation, failing which a large number of candidates from backward classes will be deprived of government jobs.

The saffron party which has been agitating over the issue accused the State government of deliberately denying the OBCs their rights. When a state like Karnataka has made a provision of 32 per cent reservation for OBCs, there is no justification for keeping the reservation at 11.25 per cent in Odisha.

