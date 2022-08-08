Odisha handlooms department rewards weavers’ societies for high sales

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Sunday felicitated six primary weavers cooperative societies as part of the State-level National Handloom Day celebration at Jayadev Bhawan here Sunday.

Three societies were awarded for the highest sales in the last three years. Gamilo WCS Ltd from Athagarh received Rs 3 Lakh as first prize, while Jalpalu WCS Ltd from Bargarh received Rs 2 lakh as second and Lurupali WCS Ltd also from Bargarh got Rs 1 lakh as third prize.

Three more societies - Padmanavapur WCS Ltd Berhampur, Sadarthana WCS Ltd and Khordha WCS Ltd Khurda - were felicitated with memento and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, felicitated the weaver's cooperative societies in presence of Textiles and Handlooms director Susanta Kumar Dash and Boyanika MD Shyamabhakta Mishra.

The Minister also joined the National Handloom Day celebration of NABARD Odisha as the chief guest at Esplanade Mall here. Development Commissioner PK Jena, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev, and NABARD CGM C Udaybhaskar attended the event along with members of the weaver community, NGOs and other stakeholders.

