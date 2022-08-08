Odisha hikes allowance of home guards 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 38 per cent hike in the duty call-up allowance for home guards working under the state police. The decision to hike the duty call-up allowance was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra after the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. After the hike, home guards will now get a Rs 12,480 duty call-up allowance per month instead of the earlier Rs 9,000. They will also get other allowances given earlier, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.