Home States Odisha

Odisha hikes allowance of home guards 

The Odisha government on Sunday announced 38 per cent hike in the duty call up allowance for home guards working under the state police.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 38 per cent hike in the duty call-up allowance for home guards working under the state police. The decision to hike the duty call-up allowance was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra after the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the hike, home guards will now get a Rs 12,480 duty call-up allowance per month instead of the earlier Rs 9,000. They will also get other allowances given earlier, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha home guards  allowance hike
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp