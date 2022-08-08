Home States Odisha

Odisha to construct another iconic Rajaswa Bhavan along the lines of Krushi Bhavan

The new facility will have various revenue offices and revenue courts in a single cluster to enable the public to access the service more conveniently.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is mulling over a proposal for another iconic building along the lines of Krushi Bhavan, an architectural marvel in the State Capital. The proposed Rajaswa Bhavan will be constructed at BJB Nagar after demolishing government quarters.

The new facility will have various revenue offices and revenue courts in a single cluster to enable the public to access the service more conveniently. The offices to be accommodated in Rajaswa Bhavan are the tehsil office, sub-collector office, ADM office, DSR office, camp offices of Collector, RDC and member of the Board of Revenue and revisional courts.

It has been proposed to build the Rajaswa Bhavan in an area of 1.8 acres of land which will be made available by relocating 30 single quarters of General Administration department.“A team of officers, including RDC (Central Division), Khurda Collector and officials from the Planning and Revenue departments, has already visited the proposed site. It has been decided to initiate steps for rehabilitation and relocation of slums which are located on the site by October 31,” said a Revenue department official.

Earlier, a patch of 4.9 acres of GA land was alienated in favour of the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Sources said, after the patch of 1.8 acres of land is freed, the rest on which one temple, multi-storey flat quarters and one slum of 120 families are located, will be taken up in phases.

It has been planned to design a purely administrative space for all revenue-related offices that will facilitate synergy between the officials and people. The design will be in response to the local climatic conditions to ensure optimal air circulation. Locally-sourced materials will be used to translate into a minimal carbon footprint in the construction process. The building will also feature a rooftop solar power generation facility.

The Chief Engineer (Building), has been asked to prepare a detailed plan and estimate in consultation with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rajaswa Bhavan Krushi Bhavan BHUBANESWAR
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp