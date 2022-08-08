Odisha to construct another iconic Rajaswa Bhavan along the lines of Krushi Bhavan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is mulling over a proposal for another iconic building along the lines of Krushi Bhavan, an architectural marvel in the State Capital. The proposed Rajaswa Bhavan will be constructed at BJB Nagar after demolishing government quarters.

The new facility will have various revenue offices and revenue courts in a single cluster to enable the public to access the service more conveniently. The offices to be accommodated in Rajaswa Bhavan are the tehsil office, sub-collector office, ADM office, DSR office, camp offices of Collector, RDC and member of the Board of Revenue and revisional courts.

It has been proposed to build the Rajaswa Bhavan in an area of 1.8 acres of land which will be made available by relocating 30 single quarters of General Administration department.“A team of officers, including RDC (Central Division), Khurda Collector and officials from the Planning and Revenue departments, has already visited the proposed site. It has been decided to initiate steps for rehabilitation and relocation of slums which are located on the site by October 31,” said a Revenue department official.

Earlier, a patch of 4.9 acres of GA land was alienated in favour of the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Sources said, after the patch of 1.8 acres of land is freed, the rest on which one temple, multi-storey flat quarters and one slum of 120 families are located, will be taken up in phases.

It has been planned to design a purely administrative space for all revenue-related offices that will facilitate synergy between the officials and people. The design will be in response to the local climatic conditions to ensure optimal air circulation. Locally-sourced materials will be used to translate into a minimal carbon footprint in the construction process. The building will also feature a rooftop solar power generation facility.

The Chief Engineer (Building), has been asked to prepare a detailed plan and estimate in consultation with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue department.

