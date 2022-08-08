Rs 11.86 lakh worth CCTVs defunct in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in different areas of Jagatsinghpur town are rendered non-functional due to a lack of periodic maintenance by the municipal authorities. The district administration in a bid to curb criminal activities installed CCTV surveillance systems last year. A total of 32 cameras worth Rs 11.86 lakh were installed at different locations on two main roads - one from Gandhi Chowk to CP and the other one from Police Station Chowk to Purohitpur Chowk.

The cameras were strategically placed to protect them from the rains. A 55-inch LED, an inverter and eights UPS were also procured for the control room. It is believed that the surveillance did not function well because of the usage of sub-standard cameras. Owing to the lack of periodic maintenance by the municipality, 30 cameras became defunct which has been affecting the surveillance system for the past 3 to 4 months.

A senior officer of Jagatsinghpur Municipality informed that a Bhubaneswar-based agency was awarded the tender for the installation of CCTVs. “These CCTVs were installed in January 2021 with a warranty period of two years. Now, the agency is claiming more money for their repair and maintenance despite the warranty period,” he said.

