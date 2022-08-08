Show of strength by BJD, BJP awaits Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 75th birth anniversary celebrations of Odia daily Prajatantra seem to have turned into a show of strength between the ruling BJD and BJP, with the regional outfit making massive preparations to receive Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the helipad from where he will move to Jawahar Lal Nehru indoor stadium at Cuttack to attend the function on Monday.

Sources in the ruling party said that preparations are being made to ensure that over 5,000 party leaders and workers will receive the Chief Minister at the helipad. All the MLAs and senior leaders of the Cuttack district have been asked to mobilise the workers who will be present at the helipad. As only those with valid passes can enter the indoor stadium, the show of strength will be outside the place where the function will be held.

A senior BJD leader said that as BJP will organise receptions at several places from Nakhara to the indoor stadium for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will attend the function, the regional party has ensured that the route will be full of flags and posters of conch, the party’s symbol. “There will be nothing aggressive or slogan shouting, but the BJD wants to make its presence felt,” he added.

The BJP on its part will organise receptions for Shah at various places before he reaches the indoor stadium for the function. Besides, receptions for Shah will also be organised by BJP at many places in Cuttack during the Union Home Minister’s return journey to Bhubaneswar where he will have a meeting with state leaders and attend a function at a hotel here.

