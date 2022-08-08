Home States Odisha

Show of strength by BJD, BJP awaits Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha 

The BJP on its part will organise receptions for Shah at various places before he reaches the indoor stadium for the function

Published: 08th August 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers waiting outside the airport to receive Amit Shah on Sunday | Express

BJP workers waiting outside the airport to receive Amit Shah on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 75th birth anniversary celebrations of Odia daily Prajatantra seem to have turned into a show of strength between the ruling BJD and BJP, with the regional outfit making massive preparations to receive Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the helipad from where he will move to Jawahar Lal Nehru indoor stadium at Cuttack to attend the function on Monday.

Sources in the ruling party said that preparations are being made to ensure that over 5,000 party leaders and workers will receive the Chief Minister at the helipad. All the MLAs and senior leaders of the Cuttack district have been asked to mobilise the workers who will be present at the helipad. As only those with valid passes can enter the indoor stadium, the show of strength will be outside the place where the function will be held.

A senior BJD leader said that as BJP will organise receptions at several places from Nakhara to the indoor stadium for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will attend the function, the regional party has ensured that the route will be full of flags and posters of conch, the party’s symbol. “There will be nothing aggressive or slogan shouting, but the BJD wants to make its presence felt,” he added.

The BJP on its part will organise receptions for Shah at various places before he reaches the indoor stadium for the function. Besides, receptions for Shah will also be organised by BJP at many places in Cuttack during the Union Home Minister’s return journey to Bhubaneswar where he will have a meeting with state leaders and attend a function at a hotel here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odia daily Prajatantra Naveen Patnaik Amit Shah Cuttack BJD
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp