BJP to form govt in Odisha in 2024: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcing that the BJP will fight the 2024 general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that his party will form the next government in Odisha. Speaking at an event organised by the party for launching the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ here, Shah said the BJP which won only two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha election and subsequently emerged as the single largest party in the Lower House was tagged by its opponents as a ‘Hindi heartland’ party.

The political landscape of the country has changed after Modi became Prime Minister winning majority seats. While the entire North-east is under BJP rule, the saffron party is in government in 19 states including Karnataka and Maharashtra. “I am confident that the BJP under the leadership of Modi will win the 2024 election with two-thirds majority and no one can stop it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state

president Samir Mohanty launching the book “Modi@20” in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

We are going to form the next government in Odisha also,” he asserted. Reminiscing Modi’s 30 years journey as an RSS pracharak and 20 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Shah said his greatest contribution to Indian democracy is to have vanquished the three evils - dynastic politics, politics of appeasement and corruption. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh where “Parivarwad” was deeply entrenched, the Union Home Minister said that the dynastic politics is withering away as people have rejected the business of family politics.

BJP to form govt in Odisha in 2024: Shah

He said the credit goes to Modi who not only demolished the three evils which were devouring the core of democracy but also changed it to “politics of performance”. The best example is Gujarat where the party is marching ahead election after election. “Presently, there is not a single Prime Ministerial face in Indian politics except Modi. The opponents have to change themselves, or else, they will face repeated defeat as Modi has changed the dynamics of politics,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress-led UPA, Shah said no one in the grand old party was accepting their Prime Minister. Every minister in the UPA government considered himself or herself as a prime ministerial material. In contrast, Modi proved as the best Prime Minister whom the world leaders listen. That was evident when the US President Joe Biden waited to shake hands with Modi, Shah said.

