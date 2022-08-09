Construction workers stuck in gushing water in Odisha rescued 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: As many as 12 labourers engaged in construction work of a bridge at Chirma village in Kasagumuda block of Nabarangpur district were rescued by fire brigade personnel after being stuck in gushing water on Monday. On being informed, district administration instructed Nabarangpur and Kosagumuda fire brigade personnel to rush to the spot. The team reached the spot and rescued all the 12 workers.

Administration sources said, the district received 1015.5 mm rainfall on Monday. While Dabugaon received highest of 225 mm rainfall, Papdahandi recorded 190 mm and Kosagumuda 145 mm. Meanwhile, Umerkote, Jharigaon, Raighar, Papdahandi and Dabugaon blocks in Nabarangpur also received heavy rainfall in last two days. The IMD has predicted more rains for another two days under the influence of low pressure.

Even the farmers in the district are in for trouble as standing paddy on their land has been affected badly. Maize, cauliflower and cabbage plants lay battered under the influence of severe rain in Bhamini, Chikalapadar, Sukigaon, Bokada and Kopena panchayats under Umerkote block.

It is being assessed that around 6,000 hectare of maize and 8,000 hectare of vegetables cultivation have been affected by the torrential rains. Real damage can be assessed after the rain is over, said additional district agriculture officer Bijay Kumar Patnaik.

UMERKOTE: As many as 12 labourers engaged in construction work of a bridge at Chirma village in Kasagumuda block of Nabarangpur district were rescued by fire brigade personnel after being stuck in gushing water on Monday. On being informed, district administration instructed Nabarangpur and Kosagumuda fire brigade personnel to rush to the spot. The team reached the spot and rescued all the 12 workers. Administration sources said, the district received 1015.5 mm rainfall on Monday. While Dabugaon received highest of 225 mm rainfall, Papdahandi recorded 190 mm and Kosagumuda 145 mm. Meanwhile, Umerkote, Jharigaon, Raighar, Papdahandi and Dabugaon blocks in Nabarangpur also received heavy rainfall in last two days. The IMD has predicted more rains for another two days under the influence of low pressure. Even the farmers in the district are in for trouble as standing paddy on their land has been affected badly. Maize, cauliflower and cabbage plants lay battered under the influence of severe rain in Bhamini, Chikalapadar, Sukigaon, Bokada and Kopena panchayats under Umerkote block. It is being assessed that around 6,000 hectare of maize and 8,000 hectare of vegetables cultivation have been affected by the torrential rains. Real damage can be assessed after the rain is over, said additional district agriculture officer Bijay Kumar Patnaik.