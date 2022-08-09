Home States Odisha

Hati river flooding spells trouble in Junagarh

In Talmala, Sahajkana, Mankadsola under Junagarh block and Biripur, Matikhal of Kalampur block, most of the paddy cultivation has been submerged due to flooding of Hati.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water of Hati river flowing on a road near Junagarh in Kalahandi | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA : Flooding in Hati river in Junagarh block due to incessant rains for the past two days has led to disruption of traffic on the Chicheguda-Junagarh road, Kuruguda to Nandol road and Malpura-Khurselguda road, all of which remain submerged in water.

As a measure to control further flooding, Indravati project authority had to stop releasing water into Hati River from Mangalpur barrage and power generation since Sunday evening.However, rains continue to lash all blocks of the district.As per sources, three feet water was running over Halerjor at Basul due to back waters of Hati River till the report was filed. Communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh remains snapped since the last two days.  

In Talmala, Sahajkana, Mankadsola under Junagarh block and Biripur, Matikhal of Kalampur block, most of the paddy cultivation has been submerged due to flooding of Hati.Currently, the water level of Indravati reservoir stands at 633.24 metre as against the highest capacity of 642 metre. Power generation at the project has also been stopped, sources said.Till 8 am on Monday, Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, Narla 97.5 mm, Thuamul Rampur 50.2 mm, Dharamgarh 73 mm, Junagarh 144 mm, Kalampur 110 mm, Jaipatna 82 mm and Lanjigarh 74.8 mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hati river Flooding Traffic
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp