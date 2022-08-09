Hati river flooding spells trouble in Junagarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA : Flooding in Hati river in Junagarh block due to incessant rains for the past two days has led to disruption of traffic on the Chicheguda-Junagarh road, Kuruguda to Nandol road and Malpura-Khurselguda road, all of which remain submerged in water.

As a measure to control further flooding, Indravati project authority had to stop releasing water into Hati River from Mangalpur barrage and power generation since Sunday evening.However, rains continue to lash all blocks of the district.As per sources, three feet water was running over Halerjor at Basul due to back waters of Hati River till the report was filed. Communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh remains snapped since the last two days.

In Talmala, Sahajkana, Mankadsola under Junagarh block and Biripur, Matikhal of Kalampur block, most of the paddy cultivation has been submerged due to flooding of Hati.Currently, the water level of Indravati reservoir stands at 633.24 metre as against the highest capacity of 642 metre. Power generation at the project has also been stopped, sources said.Till 8 am on Monday, Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, Narla 97.5 mm, Thuamul Rampur 50.2 mm, Dharamgarh 73 mm, Junagarh 144 mm, Kalampur 110 mm, Jaipatna 82 mm and Lanjigarh 74.8 mm.

BHAWANIPATNA : Flooding in Hati river in Junagarh block due to incessant rains for the past two days has led to disruption of traffic on the Chicheguda-Junagarh road, Kuruguda to Nandol road and Malpura-Khurselguda road, all of which remain submerged in water. As a measure to control further flooding, Indravati project authority had to stop releasing water into Hati River from Mangalpur barrage and power generation since Sunday evening.However, rains continue to lash all blocks of the district.As per sources, three feet water was running over Halerjor at Basul due to back waters of Hati River till the report was filed. Communication between Junagarh and Dharamgarh remains snapped since the last two days. In Talmala, Sahajkana, Mankadsola under Junagarh block and Biripur, Matikhal of Kalampur block, most of the paddy cultivation has been submerged due to flooding of Hati.Currently, the water level of Indravati reservoir stands at 633.24 metre as against the highest capacity of 642 metre. Power generation at the project has also been stopped, sources said.Till 8 am on Monday, Bhawanipatna recorded 90 mm rainfall, Narla 97.5 mm, Thuamul Rampur 50.2 mm, Dharamgarh 73 mm, Junagarh 144 mm, Kalampur 110 mm, Jaipatna 82 mm and Lanjigarh 74.8 mm.