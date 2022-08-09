Home States Odisha

Rakhis from Puri for Baladevjew

The rakhis were received by Kendrapara municipality chairperson Sarita Sahoo and MLA Sashibhusan Behera.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Shopping for rakhi's. (File Photo | PTI)

Shopping for rakhi's. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Keeping the age-old tradition alive, priests of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri on Sunday sent rakhis on behalf of Devi Subhadra to her siblings in Baladevjew temple here ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The priests of Baladevjew temple will tie the rakhis to Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, said executive officer of Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.
The rakhis, made with Pata cloth, were brought in a decorated vehicle from Puri to Kendrapara by Ramachandra Mohapatra, the head priest of Devi Subhadra.

The rakhis were received by Kendrapara municipality chairperson Sarita Sahoo and MLA Sashibhusan Behera. To mark the occasion, a large number of devotees took out a procession from Tinimuhani Chowk to Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Age old tradition Rakhis Sri Jagannath temple
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp