Rakhis from Puri for Baladevjew

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Keeping the age-old tradition alive, priests of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri on Sunday sent rakhis on behalf of Devi Subhadra to her siblings in Baladevjew temple here ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The priests of Baladevjew temple will tie the rakhis to Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, said executive officer of Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.

The rakhis, made with Pata cloth, were brought in a decorated vehicle from Puri to Kendrapara by Ramachandra Mohapatra, the head priest of Devi Subhadra.

The rakhis were received by Kendrapara municipality chairperson Sarita Sahoo and MLA Sashibhusan Behera. To mark the occasion, a large number of devotees took out a procession from Tinimuhani Chowk to Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

