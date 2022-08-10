Chhattisgarh tourist drowns in sea

PURI: A tourist from Chhattisgarh drowned in the sea here on Tuesday. She was identified Minakshi Nayak of Raigarh district. Sources said five tourists from Raigarh including Minakshi were bathing at sector one of the beach. Suddenly, three of them were dragged into the sea by strong currents. Lifeguards present on the beach rescued two persons but Minakshi went missing. Later, her body was recovered one km away from the bathing site. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.
