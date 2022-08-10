Home States Odisha

Focus on food safety in Sundargarh

This comes in the wake of an increase in manpower to enforce various provisions of the Food Safety and Standard (FSS) Act, 2006.

Published: 10th August 2022

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid an exponential growth in roadside vending of unhygienic and substandard food, the Sundargarh administration has turned its focus on maintaining food safety and standard both in urban and rural pockets of the district. This comes in the wake of an increase in manpower to enforce various provisions of the Food Safety and Standard (FSS) Act, 2006.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said recently, five more food officers have been posted in Sundargarh to strengthen enforcement. Health personnel have been trained on food testing and screening. They have been provided with ‘magic boxes’ which contain certain chemicals and kits to instantly ascertain adulteration, food standard or fermentation and collect samples for laboratory testing. 

Mishra further said improper storage, unsafe handling of food and substandard quality may result in outbreak of different food-borne diseases like dysentery, diarrhoea or jaundice. Besides, harmful food additives including cheap colours may cause cancer. 

Roadside food vendors have been asked to comply with the norms of FSS Act. They are being given training and encouraged to obtain food safety certificates. At Sundargarh town, all roadside eateries have been asked to display compliances on 20 points to help buyers check for any deficiency, he added.

Designated food safety officer Santosh Mohapatra said with the new postings, Sundargarh town now has two food safety officers. One officer is posted in Rajangpur town while another would join at Bonai sub-divisional headquarters soon. The number of food officers has gone up to three in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits.

Meanwhile, despite having three food safety officers, Rourkela city with a population of around 3.60 lakh is yet to see any visible impact. The captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant is not in technical jurisdiction of RMC and food safety officers cannot focus on it.
 

