Heavy downpour in Odisha: Villages cut off, culvert collapses

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Low pressure-induced heavy downpour for more than 24 hours has wreaked havoc in Nuapada. On Tuesday morning, a culvert connecting Salepada with Baddmula in Ghatmal GP under Sinapali was damaged due to heavy rainfall. As a result, the two villages remained cut-off from each other and the mainland. On the day, the house of one Dhane Hans also collapsed in Malpada under Gorla Gram Panchayat in Sinapali block.

Block Development Officer of Sinapali, Sadhashiv Naik said, “The district has received 78mm rainfall in last 24 hours. We are visiting different GPs under the block to identify the affected people. Partial damage to houses has also been reported. The RIs have been asked to visit those people and assess the damage for disbursal of compensation.”

He also corroborated that the culvert between Salepada and Baddmula has collapsed. “The culvert will be repaired once the rainfall subsides,” added Naik.

